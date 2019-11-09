Lead Cast Announced For Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Caroline O'Connor, Marina Prior, Samantha Dodemaide and Erin Clare have been entrusted with the much-loved lead roles in Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL. Direct from London's West End, the hilarious smash-hit musical will have its Australian Premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in April 2020.

Marina Prior will play Violet Newstead, a smart, sassy and efficient woman who has worked all her life at Consolidated Industries. She has all it takes to run the company but there is one small issue ... her boss! Marina gained prominence as Cosette in the Australian premiere of Les Misérables and Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera, and has grown to become one of Australia's favourite leading ladies, playing lead roles in The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, The Secret Garden and countless other productions.

Samantha Dodemaide will be Judy Bernly, a newly separated, never worked before young woman who finds more than just a job at Consolidated Industries. Samantha came to the fore playing Dorothy in the national tour of the London Palladium production of The Wizard of Oz. Her career also includes roles in Chicago, Evita, Anything Goes, Sweet Charity and Singin' In The Rain amongst others.

Doralee Rhodes is a 'don't mess with me' well-brought-up, bright and beautiful country gal. She may look like a push over but is anything but! The role will be played by Erin Clare whose first starring role was as Scaramouche in The Gordon Frost Organisation's national tour of We Will Rock You. She has also featured in Heathers the Musical, American Psycho, High Fidelity and American Idiot.

Caroline O'Connor will portray the comical Roz Keith, the administration assistant who is fiercely - and unrequitedly - in love with her boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Currently performing in Melbourne Theatre Company's Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Caroline has played lead roles on Broadway, in the West End, France and across Australia, including Chicago, Anything Goes, West Side Story and Anastasia to name just a few.

Producers John Frost, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions are thrilled with their all-star lead cast. "We are so excited to cast four of the best musical theatre performers in Australia to play these iconic roles," said John Frost.

"The international creative team found four luminous stars who are a perfect fit for their roles and will bring the same energy to our show that cemented the current West End production as a genuine hit," said Suzanne Jones. "Australian audiences will love this upbeat, fun and entertaining production that is full of Dolly Parton's fantastic music including the iconic title song, 9 to 5."

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

This run-away success on the West End features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton including her much-loved hit song, 9 to 5!

The Australian premiere has been secured exclusively for Sydney by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW and will be a major drawcard for visitors to NSW.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said, "This is a major win for the NSW visitor economy. We expect this season of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL from April 2020 will attract more than 27,000 visitors to Sydney who spend close to $23 million. Securing this incredible production further bolsters our State's stellar line-up of world-class events and reinforces our reputation as Australia's cultural capital."

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened at London's Savoy Theatre in January this year, initially for a 16 week season and surpassed all audience expectations. It has been extended multiple times and is now selling until April 2020.

Inspired by the hit film and brought to you by Dolly Parton herself, this hilarious musical is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business! It's the most fun you'll have this year at the theatre!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions and extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.





