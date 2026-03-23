Heather Mitchell Will Star As Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG: OF MANY, ONE

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Heather Mitchell will be reviving her award-winning and critically acclaimed performance of the woman who changed the face of the American legal system: the indomitable Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The second woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was both a trailblazer in the American judiciary and a fierce advocate for gender equality and reproductive rights.

Her life is brought to the stage in a Sydney Theatre Company-commissioned play by the extraordinary pen of Olivier Award-winning Australian playwright and expert legal mind, Suzie Miller (Prima Facie). This story chronicles Ginsburg's wins and dissents, traces her steps forward and the steps back, and brings you right into the room with Ruth at the most pivotal moments of her life.

State Theatre Company Artistic Director Petra Kalive says “this is a performance not to be missed”. “The phrase tour de force is often overused – but here, it's entirely deserved. Heather Mitchell delivers an extraordinary portrayal that truly honours the remarkable legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

A masterstroke of directorial vision, Priscilla Jackman reconjures RBG in this once-in-a-generation theatrical event that continues to find resonances with the political landscape of the present day.

Performances run 10 Apr — 2 May 2026 at Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre.