GRAV Comes to Adelaide Fringe in February

Performances run from 13 February to 17 March in Ruby's at Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Fringe Management LLC, Adelaide's Joanne Hartstone and Bale & Thomas will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed UK (Wales) production, Grav from 13 February to 17 March in Ruby's at Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh.

Grav is an award-winning show about the life and times of rugby legend and cultural icon Ray Gravell. Whether you are a Rugby fan or not, only the hardest of hearts would fail to enjoy this production.

In October 2007 Ray Gravell, a man who for many embodied what it is to be Welsh, died after succumbing to complications resulting from contracting diabetes. He was 56 years old. Known to millions for his legendary exploits on the rugby field, ‘Grav' was and is so much more than that. An actor, a cultural icon, a father, a husband, a man with a life packed full of stories that deserve to be heard.

Acclaimed Welsh actor Gareth J Bale performs the role of ‘Grav' in this powerful and passionate play written by award winning Welsh playwright Owen Thomas which will entertain fans of rugby and outstanding theatre alike. Grav was also adapted into a feature film in 2021 and won the Welsh BAFTA for Feature/Television Film Award in 2022.

Written by Cardiff based playwright Owen Thomas, Grav has the blessing of Mari, Ray's widow, and includes contributions from his Welsh and British Lions teammates. Directed by the Torch Theatre's Artistic Director, Peter Doran, Grav explores the life of a man who was as compelling away from the rugby field as he was on it.

Winner of the Laurel Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2015), Best Production

Winner, Wales Theatre Awards (2016), and after a successful tour of Wales and North America (2018), Grav will remind you once more of a unique life well lived and of a man who did so much more than eat soft centres.

Duration: 60 min
Tickets $25 to $32
Rated M




