Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 To Partner With The Imagination Library

9 to 5 THE MUSICAL is partnering with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to bring the joy of reading to children in need across Australia.

As the official charity partner of the musical production, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will host a charity performance on Thursday 18 June at 7:30pm with the proceeds from 500 ticket sales going directly to the Imagination Library. These funds, plus other fundraising initiatives on the night, will assist the Imagination Library to bring the gift of reading to children all around the country.

Dolly Parton said, "I am thrilled to announce that 9 to 5 The Musical will be raising funds for a foundation I started 24 years ago and is very close to my heart, the Imagination Library. The program sends out over one million free books each month to children all around the world - I guess that's why they call me the book lady!"

Producer Suzanne Jones said, "We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Imagination Library as our chosen official charity partner on 9 to 5 The Musical. Dolly Parton herself established this charity initiative in the US as a tribute to her father who never learnt to read. Her aim was to inspire all children to love to read, and we are looking forward to helping her accomplish that mission here in Australia."

Clayton Noble, Chief Executive of United Way Australia, said, "We are very excited to be hosting a special charity performance on Thursday 18 June with proceeds from the ticket sales to go towards supporting families and carers involved in the Imagination Library, and providing the gift of a book each month to children aged 0-5 in many communities across Australia."

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is the flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation. It reaches more children than any other early childhood book gifting program, and posts free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth until age five, no matter their family's income.

After launching in 1995, the program grew quickly. The first books were distributed only to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee where Dolly grew up. It became such a success that five years later a national replication effort was underway. By 2003, the Imagination Library had mailed one million books, which would prove to be the first of many millions of books sent to children around the world.

In 2013, a joint effort between Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the United Way Australia began. The partnership helped bring the program to Australia in 2014 reaching remote communities in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Western Australia.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Starring Caroline O'Connor, Marina Prior, Samantha Dodemaide, Erin Clare and Eddie Perfect, this run-away success on the West End features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, including her much-loved hit song, 9 to 5!

As well as the musical's hit West End season, Dolly - who received both a Tony nomination and a Grammy nod for the original music she composed for its Broadway run in 2009 - has seen the musical travel around the world. The timeless story launched a North American tour in 2010-11, a UK tour in 2012-13 and again in 2017, a Brazilian tour in 2015, and a German tour in 2016 and again in 2018.

Inspired by the hit film and brought to you by Dolly Parton herself, this hilarious musical is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business! Australian audiences will be left feeling inspired by this rip-roaring, hilarious tale about friendship and empowerment.

The NSW Government is proud to support the Australian premiere of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL in Sydney through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.





