DUŠAN AND VOITRE MAREK: SURREALISTS AT SEA Opens At AGSA

The exhibition features paintings by the Czech-Australian émigré artists created on board the SS Charlton Sovereign during their long sea journey to Australia.

Jun. 16, 2021  

Dušan and Voitre Marek: Surrealists at sea at the Art Gallery of South Australia will draw together over 200 works from public and private collections across the country, many of which will be on public display for the first time.

The oldest painting in the exhibition titled, The Voyage, 1948, was painted on a wooden slat from a bunk on which Dušan had slept during four months at a displaced persons' camp in Dillenburg, Germany.

Surrealists at sea will trace six decades of the artists' radical explorations in diverse media: paintings, drawings, sculpture, prints, photographs, jewellery and Dusan's avant-garde films.

To accompany the exhibition, Patch Theatre has devised Sea of Light, an immersive and interactive space for art lovers of all ages as part of the inaugural Illuminate Adelaide. Sea of Light draws inspiration from Voitre Marek's time as a lighthouse keeper on Kangaroo Island.


