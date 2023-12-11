Coriole Music Festival Reveals 2024 Program

Coriole Music Festival Artistic Director and acclaimed soloist, chamber and orchestral musician, Simon Cobcroft have announced the 2024 program of debut and return performances.

After his hugely successful debut this year, Simon has curated a program featuring three remarkable concerts including the music of Peter Sculthorpe, Ralph Vaughan-Williams, Sergei Prokofiev, Dmitri Shostakovich, Osvaldo Golijov and a world premiere by Australian composer Annie Hsieh for baritone, violin and cello, commissioned by Coriole Music Festival.

Alongside the finest chamber music in the world audiences will enjoy thought-provoking talks and discussions coupled with the best food and wine that the Fleurieu Peninsula region has to offer at Coriole Vineyards, McLaren Vale on Saturday 18 May and Sunday 19 May 2024.

In 2024 a star-studded line-up of eight musicians and artists will take to the stage, including three of whom are making their festival debuts, including the internationally acclaimed Orava Quartet, Australian baritone Samuel Dundas and Australian rising star violinist Doretta Balkizas.

Festival favourites will also make their return led by celebrated pianist, author and artistic director, Anna Goldsworthy, along with much-loved Australian-Russian piano virtuoso Konstantin Shamray. Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Principal Viola Justin Julian and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Principal Double Bass Jonathan Coco will also perform.

Audiences will be treated to an eagerly awaited performance from the ever-popular Lyrebird Trio, featuring Artistic Director Simon Cobcroft. According to Cobcroft all the music in the 2024 program has a connection to the nature of home.

"Whether it's finding a way home, a lost home or the search for a place to belong, for all of the featured composers the term home carries many different meanings", Cobcroft said.

"For example, in the case of Ralph Vaughan-Williams and the vagabond storyteller in Songs of Travel, the home is physically left behind - All I seek, the heaven above, and the road below me. I cannot wait to explore this theme further with audiences in 2024."

For Cobcroft the program boasts some fantastic debut performances which have been curated to further add to the festival's high calibre alumni.

"The showstopping Orava Quartet are one of the most exciting quartets of their generation. Samuel Dundas is a truly fantastic performer and actor with whom I've had the honour of performing many operas. It is a coup that he will sing Vaughan-Williams and Barber at the festival", he said.

"Doretta Balkizas is a fabulous Australian violinist who is based in Germany. This is a rare opportunity to hear her perform at home, a real coup for the program".

Cobcroft is equally as excited to welcome some familiar faces and audience favourites back for 2024.

"I can't think of a better pianist to explore the contrasts and contradictions of Vaughan- Williams and Sculthorpe than Anna Goldsworthy, who needs no introduction to festival audiences, Anna is back by popular demand".

"I think everyone will be thrilled to see Konstantin Shamray will be back in 2024. We are extraordinarily lucky that such a towering pianist chooses to live in Australia, and I can't wait to hear what he brings to Prokofiev's Visions Fugitives".

"I am also thrilled to be making a return with The Lyrebird Trio with Angela Turner and Glenn Christensen, who are simply my favourite people with whom to make chamber music".

In addition to the exceptional music program Coriole Music Festival has become recognised for its food and wine offering showcasing the award-winning Coriole range and curated menus by Coriole Vineyard head chef Patricia Streckfuss.

"As Coriole Music Festival enters its twenty-fourth year, we are immensely proud of our position as one of the top chamber music festivals in Australia. The festival continues to expand as a brilliant showcase for not only the best chamber musicians, but also food, wine and South Australia as a whole", said Mark de Raad, McLaren Vale Music Festival Association Chair.

For further information on Coriole Music Festival and ticket packages: Click Here