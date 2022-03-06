Comedian Anthony Locascio to Perform at Adelaide Fringe

Growing up in Australia, Anthony Locascio found himself confined to a prison of ethinic & cultural stereotypes. 'Don't Call Me A Wog!' (An E̶t̶h̶n̶i̶c̶Comedy Story) is his story of escape, his convoluted encounters with the Greek & Italian heritage that so greatly affected him, and his conflicting relationship with traditional 'wog comedy'. "Relatably, unrelatable" is Anthony's motto - spotlighting the unique experiences that affect anyone, from the multitude of cultural backgrounds within Australia. An emotional rollercoaster, Anthony showcases the broad range of passion & sentiment experienced by Mediterranean-Australians; from deep shame to immense pride. Be warned; 'Don't Call Me A Wog!' is not just an "ethinic" comedy!

Beginning at Adelaide Fringe Festival in March, Anthony Locascio will be performing six shows, before heading back down the Western Highway to complete a run of ten shows at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, appearing April 10th to April 24th. Wrapping up his inaugural run of shows, Anthony will perform at Perth Comedy Festival & Sydney Comedy Festival throughout May. A show for all Australians, regardless of heritage or background, 'Don't Call Me A Wog!' pushes Anthony's performances further than ever before, incorporating audio-visual, music & lighting components to create an intelligent, dark & vulnerable cultural production.

Anthony Locascio is one of Australian comedy's rising stars. Blending sharp wit with musings on his ethnic background, Anthony has become known for his unique storytelling style. He is a two time NSW Raw Comedy State Finalist (2018/2019), and has had two SOLD OUT runs at the Sydney Comedy Festival, as well as a SOLD OUT run at the Perth Comedy Festival in 2021. Anthony was also selected to perform at the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala 2021 at the Enmore Theatre. Anthony forged his path in stand-up by writing an hour show after a year of performing, hiring a theatre and inviting 400 friends and acquaintances to watch.

The show was posted to social media, giving Anthony a loyal fanbase, selling out shows each year since 2017 and boosting Anthony's Youtube channel to 12,000+ subscribers, and 1,000,000+ views, with hundreds of comments from angry people in Italy and Greece responding to a video in which Anthony calls them lazy. He appears weekly at Sydney's best comedy venues, and has performed with some of the best comedians Australia has to offer; including Dave Hughes, Nikki Britton, Tahir, Anthony Salame, Luke Heggie and many more!

His tour dates are as follows:

TICKETS: ADELAIDE | MELBOURNE | PERTH | SYDNEY

Monday, March 14th - Star Theatre Two at Star Theatres - Adelaide

Tuesday, March 15th - Star Theatre Two at Star Theatres - Adelaide

Wednesday, March 16th - Star Theatre Two at Star Theatres - Adelaide

Thursday, March 17th - Star Theatre Two at Star Theatres - Adelaide

Friday, March 18th - Star Theatre Two at Star Theatres - Adelaide

Saturday, March 19th - Star Theatre Two at Star Theatres - Adelaide

Sunday, April 10th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Tuesday, April 12th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Wednesday, April 13th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Thursday, April 14th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Saturday, April 16th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Sunday, April 17th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Tuesday, April 19th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Wednesday, April 20th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Thursday, April 21st - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Sunday, April 24th - Club Voltaire - Melbourne

Friday, May 6th - Regal Theatre Chorus Room - Perth

Saturday, May 7th - Regal Theatre Chorus Room - Perth

Friday, May 13th - Factory Theatre Main Room - Sydney