BOSSA DE NOVA with Shelley Dunstone and Daniel Gosling to Play Adelaide Fringe

Shelley Dunstone (vocals) and Daniel Gosling (guitar) are getting together again for Fringe 2024 to perform their favourite Bossa Nova songs and MPB (Brazilian popular music), in a show called Bossa de Novo (Bossa Again)

Shelley is from Adelaide, and has visited Brazil three times. Daniel is from Brazil, and moved to Australia in 2019.

Shelley has been singing Brazilian music for ten years, and during that time has learned to speak Brazilian Portuguese. She has performed in Brazil, in 2015, 2016 and 2023. During her second visit, she performed a two-hour show at the iconic nightclub Beco das Garrafas ("Bottles Alley") in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro. In the early 1960s, this venue was the top place for Bossa Nova artists to perform. Shelley performed on the same stage where her music idols played, including Tom Jobim, Marcos Valle, Astrud Gilberto, Sergio Mendes and Elis Regina.

Daniel is from Belo Horizonte in the State of Minas Gerais. He grew up in a musical family, surrounded by the local artistic movement known as Clube da Esquina ("the Corner Club"). His other musical influences have included Bossa Nova, Blues, and English Rock. He studied music at Bituca University, which had the famous composer/singer Milton Nascimento as its patron. Dedication to his art brought opportunities to perform with his music idols, including Toninho Horta, Lô Borges, Vander Lee, Juarez Moreira, Gilvan de Oliveira, Beto Lopes, Wilson Lopes.

Bossa Nova emerged in Rio de Janeiro during the late 1950s and gained momentum to become a huge phenomenon until the military coup in 1964, when music took a new direction. But by that time the Bossa genie was out of the bottle. The world had fallen in love with its romantic sounds, which evoke a blissful evening, cocktail in hand, watching the sun set over the sea.

Having performed in Fringe three years ago, Shelley and Daniel will again combine their talents and love of Brazilian music in four concerts to be held in several different venues.

Bossa de Novo

Shelley Dunstone and Daniel Gosling

Ayers House Ballroom, Prompt Creative Centre, Goodwood Theatre

6, 7, 8 & 10 March