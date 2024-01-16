Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month

Performances run from 20 February to 17 March in The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

B Street Theatre, Fringe Management LLC and Adelaide’s Joanne Hartstone will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed US production, Blood of The Lamb from 20 February to 17 March in The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum.

After her transcontinental flight is diverted to Dallas, Nessa inexplicably finds herself trapped in a room with Val, a lawyer for the state.  Nessa just wants to leave on the next plane, but this is Texas.  New and constantly changing laws prohibit her from leaving the state and her life is in danger. Can Val be persuaded to go against her convictions, putting her own career on the line in order to help Nessa escape?

Taking place only a week into our future, Blood of The Lamb is a searing Kafka-esque drama about the criminalization of abortion in the US and resulting bureaucratic chaos. 

Following the 2022 Supreme Court’s reversal of its 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade - a precedent that had enshrined abortion as a constitutional right - US states were given the power to set their own laws on the issue.  Texas is now amongst the 14 US States in which there is a total ban.  In the Lone Star Stage abortion is now a first or second degree felony and carries with it a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Arlene Hutton (Playwright) began her career with the premiere of I Dream Before I Take the Stand at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where The Scotsman proclaimed ‘this is what theatre is supposed to be about.’ Later successes in Edinburgh. at the Assembly Rooms, included the highly acclaimed Last Train to Nibroc, which became the first play to transfer from FringeNYC to Off-Broadway (Drama League nomination for Best Play), and As It Is In Heaven (The Stage nomination for Best Ensemble.) Directed by Katie Henry, Hutton's scripts have been produced at the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond, and the entire Nibroc Trilogy was directed by Katharine Farmer for Rubicon Theatre, where it received the 2018 Ovation Award for Best Production and was recorded for digitaltheatre.com. Her play According to the Chorus premiered this season at the Road Theatre in Los Angeles and was subsequently produced by New Light Theatre Project and The Journey Company for a sold-out run Off-Broadway at 59E59. Based in NYC, Hutton teaches playwriting at The Barrow Group and is an alumna of New Dramatists and member of Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Lyndsay Burch (Director) is the Artistic Director of The Sofia: Home of B Street Theatre. For B Street, Lyndsay has directed more than twenty productions across the Mainstage and Family Series, written for multiple touring shows, and produced hundreds of professional productions. As a director and assistant director, Lyndsay has developed new plays with Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte, the National Showcase of New Plays, Sacramento Theatre Company, the Dramatist Guild Footlight Series, Hangar Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group, American Conservatory Theater and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, among others. Lyndsay serves as the President of the National New Play Network (NNPN).




