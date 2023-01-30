Anthony Tran and Fay MacFarlane Bring LOVE LIFE LAUNDRY to Adelaide Fringe

Celebrated circus performers and life partners Anthony Tran and Fay MacFarlane will shine a light on their incredible bond as lovers and performers in a brand-new show, Love Life Laundry which will warm the hearts and minds of Adelaide Fringe audiences.

The popular West Australian duo, named Circus Sorbet will make their interstate debut at Adelaide Fringe after becoming firm favourites at Perth's Fringe World, where the pair have experienced euphoric highs and devasting lows.

Love Life Laundry will be performed at The Pyramid from 17-24 February 2023 at 6:00pm (no show on Monday)

Tran and McFarlane are a true 'Fringe' love story having met at Fringe World in 2015 and subsequently falling in love. In January 2020, Tran made national headlines when he fell during a Fringe World performance and sustained four spinal fractures. The months that followed involved extensive rehabilitation before a successful and triumphant return to Fringe stages in 2021.

Love Life Laundry is a deeply personal and heartfelt show that will celebrate the couples love of performance, rich connection, and history with Fringe. Audiences will also experience the dazzling circus feats that have been engaging festival goers for over half a decade.

"It's another chapter in our adventure together and originates from our shared passion of performing and training. The opportunities, growth and highlights of our life have always revolved around moving physically together, and this will be another incredible experience that we will be able to cherish when we look back in 40 years", he says.

The opportunity to present Love Life Laundry in Adelaide has been made possible through the support of the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund and Adelaide Fringe Donor Circle.

"Not only does coming to Adelaide Fringe give us another opportunity to share our love and our story, but it's a vital stepping-stone in developing ourselves further as performers and raising our profile in hopes of extending the life cycle of our work.

Touring a show as a small company can be an incredibly arduous task, but with artist grant support from Adelaide Fringe, we will now be able to gain an invaluable experience to continue the growth of our practice", Tran says.