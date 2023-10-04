Adelaide to Welcome Exciting New Pop Music Festival This November

Attention festival lovers! Get ready to experience the ultimate celebration of culture and music set to bring the vibes and the beats to Adelaide’s Eastern Parklands on the 4th November 2023.

Marys in the Park will be Adelaide's FIRST-EVER unapologetic POP music festival, featuring an epic lineup of pop royalty alongside some of the world’s biggest names in drag.

Expect drama, death drops and pop music like you’ve never experienced it before as Marys in the Park takes you from day to night with non-stop entertainment delivered by a star-studded lineup including Ricki-lee, Crystal Waters (USA), Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Samantha Jade and a plethora of superstar queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race USA and Down Under.

Marys in the Park will also feature some of your favourite local drag talent and entertainers including Kane Enable, Miss Evelle, Wundes, Nightcall DJs and many more.

Come as you are and celebrate our community at a ‘for us, by us’ party as the team behind Adelaide’s iconic LGBTIQ+ club Mary’s Poppin bring this brand new event to Australia’s burgeoning queer festival, Feast, and take over the lush locale of Rundle Park in the East End.

Entertainment over the day and night will take place across two stages including a main stage and a ‘Big Top’ dance tent. Whether you’re into sugary sweet chart-toppers or overlooked deep cuts from pop legends, Marys in the Park has you covered.

Bars will be well stocked with all your favourites including cocktails, and food stalls will be oering the best bites from some of Adelaide’s favourite food vendors.

Roving performers will keep you on your toes with artists bringing the colour and movement from the stage to the crowds, or if you need a moment to yourself, chillout spaces will be available throughout the park to rest stop and reflect on your dance moves.

Festival goers can purchase General admission tickets or save a few dollars with a ‘Squad Pass’ for groups of five or more. VIP tickets are available for those who prefer a more lux festival experience with exclusive bar access, additional amenities and a bougie space to view all the fun and excitement.

Whether you spend the afternoon soaking in the sun or embrace the shady side with a glass of bubbles under the trees, it’s time to let yourself shine! Mary’s In The Park is dedicated to providing a welcoming and safe environment for both emerging and established LGBTIQ+ artists and performers as well as our diverse community and audience. We’re creating a space for all identities to express themselves authentically, freely and respectfully.

Proudly presented by Mary's Poppin & ITDEVENTS, Mary's In The Park celebrates pride, community and pop excellence.

Save the date, and gather everyone who’s down for a good time, and get ready to experience an unforgettable day of joy, colour and unmissable performances at Adelaide’s FIRST-EVER POP music festival.

Date : Saturday, 4th November Time: 2pm till 10pm Kicking O The 2023 Feast Festival Weekender!

Marys In The Park takes place during Feast Festival Produced by Marys Poppin & ITDEVENTS

FEAST OPENING WEEKENDER

Saturday 4th November 2023 | 2pm till 10pm

Mary’s In The Park Music Festival 18+ | Tix from $69

Sunday 5th November 2023 | 11am till 7pm

Picnic In The Park

All Ages, Family Friendly Event | Tix $10 Presale