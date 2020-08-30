Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Stage September 19 With Natsuko Plays Beethoven

Tickets go on sale 9am, Wednesday 2 September 2020.

Adelaide Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage on September 19 with Natsuko Plays Beethoven, at the Festival Theatre.

An Academic Festival Overture might not sound like a lively concert opener, but not true for Brahms. The overture includes a boisterous potpourri of student songs, combining tunes more likely to be heard from drunken undergraduates. Blended with Brahms' signature rich, warm, and intricate style, this music is as masterful as it is tongue in cheek.

A far cry from Brahms' humour, Smetana's The Moldau is a heartfelt expression of patriotic love. Taking quintessentially Romantic inspiration from nature, Smetana vividly depicts the Czech Republic's longest river, Vltava as two interweaving flutes trace the river's beginnings before leading us on through the rolling countryside towards Prague.

Although it languished in obscurity for decades after its premiere, Beethoven's Violin Concerto is now recognised as a masterwork. Throwing the idea of a concerto as a capricious showpiece to one side, this music overflows with tenderness, purity, and beauty. A work of such restraint and control perfectly matches the effortless composure of its soloist, ASO Concertmaster Natsuko Yoshimoto. 2020 is Natsuko's final year as Concertmaster at the ASO.

Learn more at https://www.aso.com.au/events/natsuko-plays-beethoven/.

