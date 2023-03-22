Adelaide Festival Centre and JamFactory Celebrate Golden Anniversaries With Special Collaboration

In the spirit of celebration and collaboration, Adelaide Festival Centre has commissioned a special set of brooch designs by local artists which will be available for purchase in commemoration of Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Anniversary. The brooches have been skilfully designed and created by artists from Adelaide's JamFactory, and mark a special anniversary for both arts organisations, with JamFactory also celebrating their half century in 2023.

The brooch designs were created by JamFactory jewellery designers Kath Inglis and Danielle Barrie with one brooch representing the iconic white shells of Adelaide Festival Centre and the other represents the colour and movement of the performers that grace the stages of Adelaide Festival Centre. The two designs are limited editions - one is made of sterling silver and the other a mix of silver and titanium. The brooches are designed and made in South Australia by local artists and producers and can be viewed and orders placed online or at the Festival Theatre foyer merchandise counter during selected performance times.

In addition to the brooches, other items available for sale in Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th year include a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle, a travel mug, and an apron featuring a design of the Riverbank Precinct. A commemorative coffee table book The Adelaide Festival Centre: Celebrating 50 years will also be available for sale from June 2.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "As the heart of the arts in South Australia, we are proud to partner with JamFactory in celebration of our joint 50th anniversaries.

"Adelaide Festival Centre has a proud history of supporting artists and artforms across South Australia, from performing arts, to visual arts, architecture and design and we look forward to continuing these artistic collaborations for many years to come. We hope South Australians join us to celebrate this milestone Birthday at Festival Theatre on June 2, when we will be holding a special concert and party for all."

JamFactory Chief Executive Officer Brian Parkes: "For half a century JamFactory has provided a vibrant creative hub, championing emerging and established creatives, developing unique products and delivering engaging programs.

"Collaboration has been at the heart of our activities and partnering with Adelaide Festival Centre, who is also turning 50 in 2023, is the perfect way to celebrate the vibrant arts community within South Australia."