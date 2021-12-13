Adelaide Biennial Artist Calls For 1000 Messages in a Bottle

Artist Laith McGregor is calling on members of the public to contribute their own 'message in a bottle' for one of his most ambitious large-scale installations to date as part of the 2022 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Free/State.

For the 2022 Adelaide Biennial, McGregor's new work Strange Days will feature more than a thousand bottles fixed to the walls of the Art Gallery of South Australia spelling out S.O.S and filled with messages from participants.

McGregor is one of twenty-five Australian artists assembled in the 2022 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Free/ State by curator Sebastian Goldspink, an exhibition that will challenge histories and art forms, and offer reflections on an era of multi-faceted global upheaval. McGregor sees the sealed vessels as holding the potential for universal communication and as being representative of hope in a time when we need it most.

Laith McGregor says, 'At some stage over the last three years, we have all felt like a castaway stuck on an island reaching out to loved ones with our own messages in a bottle. However, even in times of distress - as poet John Donne once wrote - 'No man is an island' and this work reflects our collective state of being during these strange times...'

'I invite participants to engage with the work and create a message in a bottle, expressing everything from their fears, concerns, feelings, notes to self, messages to loved ones; anything that they feel like they want to share, get off their chest or simply play with,' McGregor says.

The Adelaide Biennial is the nation's longest-running curated survey of contemporary Australian art. Since 1990, as part of the Adelaide Festival, the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art has created career-defining opportunities for close to 500 artists and has been experienced by more than one million visitors.

The 2022 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Free/State will be presented throughout from 4 March to 5 June 2022 as part of the 2022 Adelaide Festival. For more information on how to submit a message in a bottle, visit agsa.sa.gov.au/SOS