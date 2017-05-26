Will Abby Lee Miller's Post-Prison Project Be DANCE MOMS: THE MUSICAL?

As previously reported, DANCE MOMS star Abby Lee Miller will serve one year in prison, after being sentenced for bankruptcy fraud. Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of her earnings from the Lifetime series during a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

Since news broke, Miller is already planning her next projects for after her release. She told US Weekly, "I hope to come out and have a new TV show, a scripted show that I've created. And it's kind of, you know, a teenage show where DANCE MOMS leaves off, what should happen next because I know what should happen next."

"I'm working on a new book right now," she added. "We're working on a Broadway show, Dance Moms: The Musical."

Miller did not expand upon her team behind DANCE MOMS: THE MUSICAL, but stage and screen star Rosie O'Donnell has already spoken up about wanting to play the reality star on Broadway:

"Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year in prison for fraud

AND I WANT TO STAR IN THE MUSICAL https://t.co/lrNkeTmhx6 #BWAY - ROSIE (@Rosie) May 9, 2017

However and whenever her musical takes the stage, Miller isn't letting her prison sentence get in the way of her professional aspirations.

