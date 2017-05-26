Will Abby Lee Miller's Post-Prison Project Be DANCE MOMS: THE MUSICAL?

May. 26, 2017  
Will Abby Lee Miller's Post-Prison Project Be DANCE MOMS: THE MUSICAL?

As previously reported, DANCE MOMS star Abby Lee Miller will serve one year in prison, after being sentenced for bankruptcy fraud. Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of her earnings from the Lifetime series during a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

Since news broke, Miller is already planning her next projects for after her release. She told US Weekly, "I hope to come out and have a new TV show, a scripted show that I've created. And it's kind of, you know, a teenage show where DANCE MOMS leaves off, what should happen next because I know what should happen next."

"I'm working on a new book right now," she added. "We're working on a Broadway show, Dance Moms: The Musical."

Miller did not expand upon her team behind DANCE MOMS: THE MUSICAL, but stage and screen star Rosie O'Donnell has already spoken up about wanting to play the reality star on Broadway:

However and whenever her musical takes the stage, Miller isn't letting her prison sentence get in the way of her professional aspirations.


Related Articles


11 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG or A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 for Best Play

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: LOVE NEVER DIES Announces 2017-18 Touring Engagements
  • Tunes from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA and More Featured on Tony Award Season Compilation Album; Track List Unveiled!
  • Glenn Close Stops the Show at SUNSET BOULEVARD to Stop Photo-Taking Audience Member
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Celebrate STAR WARS' 40th Anniversary
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'For Forever' on LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Performs on 'LATE NIGHT'

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com