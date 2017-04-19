Watch Ledisi Sing 'Bewitched' in the Studio for Billy Porter's 'SOUL OF RICHARD RODGERS' Album

Tony and Grammy Award-Winner Billy Porter has just released an inside-the-studio video for Bewitched (Ledisi featuring Zaire Park) from his new studio album, Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers via Bee & El /Sony Masterworks Broadway - available now on all digital platforms and streaming via digital subscription services. Watch it on Vevo!

The new album features fan favorites "Bewitched", "Edelweiss", "Carefully Taught", "My Funny Valentine" and "Oh, What a Beautiful Morning". Get Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers HERE!

The album, which features new, soulful takes on classic Richard Rodgers songs, includes solos and duets from the following artists (in addition to Porter himself): Tony and Grammy Award winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Tony Award-winner Patina Miller (Pippin), Grammy Award winners Pentatonix and India.Arie, Tony Award nominees Brandon Victor Dixon (Shuffle Along), Joshua Henry (Violet), and Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), alongside YouTube sensation and Kinky Boots star Todrick Hall and multiple Grammy Award nominees Deborah Cox and Ledisi.

"I like to think of this as the Richard Rodgers version of the Hamilton Mixtapes," Porter said. "These are classic songs that everybody knows and loves, and I'm so excited for people to hear them in a brand new way."

Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers marks Porter's fourth studio album, and his first as producer and content curator, with collaborators James Sampliner and Michael "Lofey" Sandlofer.

The complete track listing for Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers is as follows:

1. Oh, What a Beautiful Morning (Pentatonix & Billy Porter)

2. My Romance (Leslie Odom Jr.)

3. If I Loved You (Renée Elise Goldsberry & Christopher Jackson)

4. With a Song in My Heart (Brandon Victor Dixon & Joshua Henry)

5. I Have Dreamed (Patina Miller)

6. My Funny Valentine (Cynthia Erivo)

7. I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair (Todrick Hall & Billy Porter)

8. This Nearly was Mine (Deborah Cox)

9. Bewitched (Ledisi featuring Zaire Park)

10. Carefully Taught (India.Arie & Billy Porter)

11. Lady is a Tramp (Billy Porter featuring Zaire Park)

12. Edelweiss (Billy Porter)

