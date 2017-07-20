VIDEO: What Can Baking Do? Betsy Wolfe Sings a WAITRESS Classic!

What exactly can baking do? In a special appearance on New York's Pix11, new Waitress star Betsy Wolfe croons a Jenna classic- "What Baking Can Do." Check out the performance below!

Betsy Wolfe was last seen on Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of Falsettos playing Cordelia. Other Broadway includes Bullets Over Broadway by Woody Allen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott, 110 in the Shade, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Wonderful Life. Wolfe played Cathy Hyatt in the Second Stage revival of The Last Five Years, Beth in Encores' Merrily We Roll Along, and premiered Up Here, a new musical by Bobby Lopez and Kristen Andrerson-Lopez at La Jolla Playhouse.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Related Articles