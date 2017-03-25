VIDEO: Watch Live at 4pm Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Memorial

A public memorial for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be held today at 1pm PST, 4PM EST at 1pm, March 25 at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, where the mother/daughter are buried. The ceremony will be held in a 1,200 seat theater at the cemetery and live-streamed below.

One of the highlights will be the unveiling of a tribute song from James Blunt. James and Carrie were tight ... she was the godmother to his child. Blunt won't be performing, but Fisher's brother, Todd, tells us the track will debut over a photo montage.

The Debbie Reynolds Studio has prepared a dance tribute, and members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will sing. Memorabilia and costumes will be on display, and music by "Star Wars" composer John Williams will be played.

