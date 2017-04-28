VIDEO: Watch Josh Groban & Cast of 'GREAT COMET' Perform Live on 'Today'

Josh Groban and the cast of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 stopped by NBC's 'Today' as part of the morning show's 'Best of Broadway Week.' "This has been an absolute dream come true," said Groban of making his Broadway debut in the new musical. Below, watch the cast's live performance of 'Balaga' and 'The Abduction'

Natasha, Pierre & THE GREAT COMET of 1812 stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (The New York Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (The New York Times) of romance and passion.

Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

Image courtesy of NBC

