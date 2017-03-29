VIDEO: Sizzling Highlights from MIDWESTERN GOTHIC at D.C.'s Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre presents the world premiere production of Midwestern Gothic. Directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Jelly's Last Jam, West Side Story), this new musical thriller features music, lyrics and orchestrations by Josh Schmidt (Off-Broadway's Adding Machine) and book and lyrics by Royce Vavrek (Dog Days, 27). Click below to watch highlights from the show!

Set in the middle of continental nowhere, Midwestern Gothic tells the story of a small town and a young girl whose wild and twisted imagination drives her to create more and more bizarre diversions. Midwestern Gothic runs now through April 30 in Signature Theatre's ARK Theatre.

The production stars Morgan Keene (Disney's Newsies, First National Tour) as Stina and Timothy J. Alex (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting) as Red. Keene and Alex are joined in the cast by Sherri Edelen (Signature's Cake Off) as Deb, Sam Ludwig (Signature's Titanic) as Anderson, Bobby Smith(Signature's Titanic) as Dwayne and Rachel Zampelli (Signature's The Gulf) as Luann. The ensemble is rounded out by Evan Casey (Signature's The Flick), Jp Sisneros, Chris Sizemore (Signature's Titanic) and Stephen Gregory Smith (Signature's Titanic).

The creative team includes Musical Directions by Timothy Splain (Off-Broadway's Adding Machine), Scenic Design by Misha Kachman (Signature's Cabaret), Lighting Design by Colin K. Bills (Signature's The Threepenny Opera), Costume Design by Ivania Stack (Signature's Road Show), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Titanic), Fight Choreography by Casey Kaleba (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam), Production Stage Manager Julie Meyer (Signature's The Gulf), Production Assistants Sophia Lewin Adams and Tori Ujczo, and New York Casting by Laura Stancyzk, CSA.

Midwestern Gothic at the Tony-winning Signature Theatre plays for 7 weeks, running March 14, 2017 through April 30, 2017. For more information, visit www.sigtheatre.org.

Related Articles