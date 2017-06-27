VIDEO: Tony Winner Sutton Foster Talks YOUNGER S4, New Baby & More

In the comedy-drama series YOUNGER, Tony winner Sutton Foster plays a divorced mom in her 40s passing herself off as younger at a publishing firm. On this morning's TODAY, the actress gave Kathie Lee and Hoda some hints about the show's fourth season and also talked about the baby girl she and her husband recently adopted. Watch the appearance below!

TV Land's Newest original "Younger," stars Tony(R) Award winner Sutton Foster ("Bunheads") Hilary Duff ("Lizzie McGuire"), Debi Mazar ("Entourage") and Miriam Shor ("GCB"). The single-camera project, which is written, executive produced and directed by Darren Star ("Sex and the City"), is based on the novel "Younger" by Pamela Redmond Satran. Patricia Field, who worked with Star on "Sex and the City," will be a costume consultant on the production.

"Younger" follows 40-year-old Liza (Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find out it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with a 20-something guy at a bar convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 -- with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Mazar). Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and fellow 20-something Kelsey (Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams.

Image courtesy of NBC

