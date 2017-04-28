VIDEO: 'SIX DEGREES' Stars Allison Janney & John Benjamin Hickey Dish on Broadway Life

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
Apr. 28, 2017  

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE on Bravo, Allison Janney and John Benjamin Hickey, currently starring in the revival of Six Degrees of Separation, talk to host Andy Cohen about what it's like working together on Broadway, including who gets the most fan action and who has the bigger dressing room. Watch the video below and click here for additional clips from last night's show!

John Guare's critically acclaimed play Six Degrees of Separation returns to Broadway in a revival starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train) as Ouisa and Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") as Flan. Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Punk Rock) directs the production, which runs at the Barrymore Theatre for 15 weeks only.

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young black con man, Paul, who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, saying he knows their son at college.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

BWW News Desk

