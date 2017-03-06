VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings the National Anthem at Hockey Night

Ramin Karimloo brought it home singing the National Anthem last night at Madison Square Garden for Hockey Night.

The ANASTASIA star began the performance by singing "O, Canada" , and smoothly transitioned into "The Star Bangled Banner." Hear him singing "The Star Spangled Banner" in the video below!

Karimloo's theatre credits include creating the role of 'The Phantom' in "Love Never Dies" (2011 Olivier Award Nominee and Winner of the 2011 What's On Stage Award, both for 'Best Actor in a Musical'). No stranger to "LES MISERABLES", Ramin has previously played 'Enjolras' in the West End, a role he also had the privilege of performing in "LES MISERABLES - A Special Concert at Windsor Castle" to celebrate the centenary of the Entente Cordiale, in front of Her Majesty The Queen. He also played the role in the 25th Anniversary celebration of "LES MISERABLES at The 02". Other theatre credits include 'Chris' in "Miss Saigon". Recordings include his own album "Within the Six Square Inch", the première symphonic recording of "Love Never Dies" and "The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall". He will be starring in ANASTASIA alongside Christy Altomare and Derek Klena this spring.

Video by Ramin Karimloo

