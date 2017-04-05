VIDEO: On This Day, April 5- What's New, Buenos Aires? The Broadway Revival of EVITA Opens at the Marquis Theater

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2012, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's landmark musical EVITA received its first Broadway revival at the Marquis Theatre. It was the first new Broadway production of the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical since it debuted on Broadway over 30 years ago.

The show starred world renowned music artist Ricky Martin as Che, Olivier Award-winning Argentinean actress Elena Roger in her Broadway debut as Eva Perón and Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Juan Perón, Max von Essen as Magaldi, Rachel Potter as the Mistress, and Christina DeCicco as the alternate/standby for Eva Perón.

Rounding out the cast were Ashley Amber, George Lee Andrews, Wendi Bergamini, Eric L. Christian, Kristine Covillo, Colin Cunliffe, Margot De La Barre, Bradley Dean, Melanie Field, Jennie Ford, Bahiyah Sayyed Gaines, Constantine Germanacos, Laurel Harris, Nick Kenkel, Brad Little, Erica Mansfield, Emily Mechler, Sydney Morton, Jessica Lea Patty, Aleks Pevec, Kristie Dale Sanders, Timothy Shew, Michaeljon Slinger, Johnny Stellard, Alex Michael Stoll, Daniel Torres and Matt Wall.

The creative team included Tony Award-winning Scenic and Costume Designer Christopher Oram (Red), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Neil Austin (Red), Olivier Award-winning Sound Designer Mick Potter (Woman In White), Wig and Hair Designer Richard Mawbey (Frost/Nixon), Projection Designer Zachary Borovay (Rock of Ages), and Music Supervisor/Director Kristen Blodgette (Mary Poppins), Orchestrations by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Cullen (Sunset Boulevard), and dance arrangements by David Chase (Billy Elliot). Tony and Olivier Award-winner Michael Grandage directed the revival and Tony Award-winner Rob Ashford provided choreography.

Eva Perón used her beauty and charisma to rise meteorically from the slums of Argentina to the presidential mansion as First Lady. She won international acclaim and adoration from her own people as a champion of the poor, while glamour, power and greed made her the world's first major political celebrity.

EVITA tells Eva's passionate and tragic story through Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's most dazzling and beloved score, which includes "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" and "High Flying Adored," together with "You Must Love Me," the Oscar-winning hit from the film EVITA.

Re-live the revival with this clip of the cast performing, "The Money Keeps Rolling In" at the Tony Awards.

