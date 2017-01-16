VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Asks 'What's Next?' in Musical Ode to NBC's THE WEST WING

This week's THE WEST WING weekly podcast features an ode to the long-running NBC drama created by Aaron Sorkin entitled 'What's Next?' Check out the video below, featuring lyrics and vocals by HAMILTON creator and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and music by Hrishikesh Hirway.

THE WEST WING ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006. The series was set primarily in the West Wing of the White House, where the Oval Office and offices of presidential senior staff are located, during the fictitious Democratic administration of Josiah Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen.

Original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda can now be heard on the big screen in Disney's hit animated film MOANA. He is currently filming Rob Marshall's MARY POPPINS RETURNS. The film is expected to hit theaters on Christmas Day, 2018.

Related Articles