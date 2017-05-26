VIDEO: Laurie Metcalf Warms Up for Broadway with Tongue Twister Competition on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, Broadway star and Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf got a vocal warmup ahead of her performance in A DOLL'S HOUSE: PART 2 with a tongue twister competition. The actress also discusses the recently-announced ROSEANNE reboot. Watch the appearance below!

Laurie Metcalf was nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2, marking Ms. Metcalf's fourth Tony nomination.

Metcalf is a three-time Emmy Award winner and an original member of the Steppenwolf Theatre. She was last seen on the New York stage in Lincoln Center's production of Bruce Norris' Domesticated, and in her Tony Award-nominated performance in Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Sharr White's The Other Place. She received three Emmy Awards for her work on the TV series "Roseanne," stars in HBO's "Getting On," has a recurring role on "The Big Bang Theory," and her films include Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, International Affairs and the Toy Story series.

Directed by Tony-winner Sam Gold, a wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes, A Doll's House, Part 2 will boast an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner and three-time Tony Award-nominee Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell and two-time Tony Award-nominee Condola Rashad.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

