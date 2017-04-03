VIDEO: Kate Walsh Talks Forgetting Her Lines in Off-Broadway's IF I FORGET!

ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Apr. 3, 2017  

Actress Kate Walsh spoke about starring in the Off-Broadway play IF I FORGET on today's "LIVE with Kelly," telling Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Scott Wolf about the time she completely forgot her lines! Watch the appearance below.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Steven Levenson's (The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Dear Evan Hansen) new play, If I Forget, directed by Daniel Sullivan. The cast includes Larry Bryggman(Picnic), Maria Dizzia ("Orange is the New Black"), Tasha Lawrence (Good People), Jeremy Shamos (Noises Off), Seth Steinberg, Kate Walsh ("Grey's Anatomy"), and Gary Wilmes (Irrational Man).

If I Forget began preview performances on February 2, 2017 and opened officially on February 22, 2017 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement Off- Broadway through April 30, 2017.

If I Forget is a sharply funny, unflinchingly honest new play about the stories we choose to believe, the compromises we can't avoid and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict.

