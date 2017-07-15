VIDEO: Josh Gad Performs New Song from OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE at D23

At yesterday's D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, CA Kristen Bell, THE VOICE of Anna, introduced fans to the new FROZEN holiday featurette, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure." Josh Gad, THE VOICE of Olaf, surprised the crowd with a live performance of the all-new original song "That Time of Year," written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. The song is part of Walt Disney Animation Studios' new 21-minute featurette, which hits the big-screen in front of Disney•Pixar's "Coco" on Nov. 22, 2017. Check out the performance below!

Joining Bell and Gad in the featurette are Idina Menzel as THE VOICE of Elsa, and Jonathan Groff as THE VOICE of Kristoff.

The featurette is directed by the Emmy®-winning team Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton ("Prep & Landing") and produced by Oscar® winner Roy Conli ("Big Hero 6").

