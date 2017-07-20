VIDEO: Go Inside the Making of the WAR PAINT Cast Recording!

Ghostlight Records is celebrating the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical War Paint - starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole - with a special new "Making of the Cast Album" video featuring exclusive footage from the recording session and stage production, in addition to commentary from the cast and creative team.

The album is currently available on CD in stores and online, in addition to digital and streaming formats. War Paint, currently running at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), played a sold-out run in Chicago last summer where it became the most successful show in Goodman Theatre's history. War Paint was nominated for four 2017 Tony Awards, including "Best Actress in a Musical" for both of the leading ladies. To order the album, please visit Apple Music.

WAR PAINT charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women - cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). War Paint also features Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills. Dossett portrays Tommy Lewis, Miss Arden's husband and chief marketing officer, and Sills portrays the ambitious Harry Fleming, Madame Rubinstein's clubby confidante and faithful ally.

Go behind the scenes below!

