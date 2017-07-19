VIDEO: First Look - Trailer for Documentary on Oscar-Winning Lyricist Howard Ashman

The life of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman, the creative force behind the hit musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and such Disney classics as THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and ALADDIN, is chronicled in film maker Don Hahn's new documentary. Below, check out the film's official trailer which premiered at last weekend's D23 Expo.



Ashman, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 40, collaborated with Alan Menken on many works, most notably several animated feature films for Disney, for which Ashman wrote the lyrics and Menken composed the music. Ashman and Menken began their collaboration with the musical God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (1979), for which Ashman directed and wrote both book and lyrics.

Their next musical, Little Shop of Horrors (1982) for which Ashman again directed and wrote both book and lyrics, became a long-running success and led to a 1986 feature film. The partnership's first Disney film was The Little Mermaid (1989), followed by BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (1991). After his death, some of Ashman's songs were included in Disney's 1992 film, Aladdin.

