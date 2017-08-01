VIDEO: First Look - Jonathan Groff Stars in MINDHUNTER, Coming to Netflix 10/13

Aug. 1, 2017  

How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks? Two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers. MINDHUNTER is coming to Netflix October 13, 2017. Watch the trailer below!

The series is directed by David Fincher (Gone Girl, Zodiac), Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna), Tobias Lindholm (A War, A Hijacking) and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville Horror, U Want Me 2 Kill Him?). Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone Girl, The Quick and the Dead), Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl, Fight Club) are Executive Producers.

Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.

