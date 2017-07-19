VIDEO: Broadway Alum Paige Davis Returns as Host of TRADING SPACES Reboot

TLC announced today that Paige Davis (Broadway's BOEING BOEING, CHICAGO), beloved host of original home design series TRADING SPACES will return for the brand-new season slated to air in 2018. Additionally, casting of homeowners has begun in the first three cities of Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore.

Davis served as host of TRADING SPACES for several seasons, guiding homeowners and designers through their makeover journeys and is thrilled to be back on the job. For homeowners willing to swap keys with their neighbors and redecorate a room in each other's home, please go to http://www.tlc.com/casting and sign up for the opportunity to appear on the brand-new season of TRADING SPACES.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #TradingSpaces, 'Like' the Trading Spaces Facebook page, and watch more video on TLC.com/TradingSpaces.

TRADING SPACES is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA subsidiary Authentic Entertainment and is based on Endemol Shine UK format 'Changing Rooms', which was a top rated hit for the BBC for almost a decade achieving up to 12 million viewers and sold to 12 territories internationally.

Related Articles