Tony-Nominated Bradley Cooper & Girlfriend Irina Shayk Welcome First Child

PEOPLE reports that Oscar and Tony nominated actor Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, welcomed their first child two weeks ago. The couple have been dating since 2015. The gender and name of the baby has not been revealed.



Cooper most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of John Merrick's THE ELEPHANT MAN. He received a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Play. In 2006 he made his Broadway debut in THREE DAYS OF RAIN opposite Julia Roberts and Paul Rudd.

The actor first gained recognition as Will Tippin in the spy-action television show Alias (2001-2006). His breakthrough role came in 2009 with The Hangover, a commercially successful comedy which spawned two sequels in 2011 and 2013.

Cooper's portrayal of a struggling writer in the thriller Limitless (2011) and a rookie police officer in the crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) drew praise from critics. He found greater success with the romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook (2012), the black comedy crime film American Hustle (2013), and the biopic American Sniper (2014). For his work in these films, Cooper was nominated for Academy Awards-two Best Actor, one Best Supporting Actor, and one Best Picture.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

