Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Rulings of the Season on ANASTASIA, AMELIE, GROUNDHOG DAY & More!

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the fourth and final time this season and confirmed the eligibility of 16 Broadway productions for the 2017 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tony Awards Administration Committee met a total of four times throughout the 2016-2017 season to decide the eligibility for the 71st Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were Miss Saigon; Sweat; The Play That Goes Wrong; Amélie, A New Musical; Present Laughter; War Paint; Oslo; Groundhog Day The Musical; Indecent; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; Hello, Dolly!; Charlie and The Chocolate Factory; Anastasia; Six Degrees of Separation; Bandstand; and A Doll's House, Part 2.

The committee made the following determinations:

Jon Jon Briones and Eva Noblezada will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Miss Saigon.

Henry Shields will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Play That Goes Wrong.

Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Amélie, A New Musical.

Jefferson Mays and Jennifer Ehle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Oslo.

Andy Karl will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Groundhog Day The Musical.

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on Groundhog Day The Musical.

Laura Linney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes.

David Hyde Pierce will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Hello, Dolly!.

Larry Hochman will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on Hello, Dolly!.

Christian Borle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.

Christy Altomare will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Anastasia.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty will be considered eligible in the Best Original Score category for their work on Anastasia.

Alexander Dodge and Aaron Rhyne will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design in a Musical category for their work on Anastasia.

John Benjamin Hickey will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in Six Degrees of Separation.

Corey Cott and Laura Osnes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Bandstand.

Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for their respective performances in A Doll's House, Part 2.

All other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017(8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

