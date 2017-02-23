THEATER TALK's 2015-16 Wrap-Up Nominated for 2017 NY Emmy Award
THEATER TALK has been nominated for a 2017 NY EMMY Award as the Best Interview/ Discussion Program for its episode, "Talk to Remember."
"Talk to Remember," includes highlights of interviews from THEATER TALK's 2015-16 season, including The Color Purple actresses Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo with their director John Doyle; actor Jeff Daniels of the drama Blackbird; drama critics Ben Brantley of The New York Times, Peter Marks of The Washington Post and Elisabeth Vincentelli; director Ivo Van Hove on his revivals of Arthur Miller's The Crucible and A View from the Bridge; and actor George Takei from the musical Allegiance.
THEATER TALK, co-hosted by Michael Riedel of the New York Post and producer Susan Haskins, now in its 25th year on TV. It is broadcast on THIRTEEN/WNET, WLIW/21, NYCLife and on its home station, CUNY TV and online at Thirteen.org, theatertalk.org and CUNY.TV. The series is also Syndicated nationally to member stations across the USA by EPS.