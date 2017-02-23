THE HUMANS, David Henry Hwang's SOFT POWER Headline 2017-18 at the Ahmanson Theatre

Stephen Karam's four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway play THE HUMANS will be the centerpiece of the Ahmanson Theatre's 2017-18 season at Center Theatre Group next June, according to the LA Times.

The top-grossing play of 2016, THE HUMANS previously announced its National Tour, set to launch at Seattle Repertory Theatre in November 2017.

The tour will feature the entire creative team from the Broadway production, led by Tony Award winning director Joe Mantello and including Tony Award winning scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Justin Townsend, and Sound Designer Fitz Patton. The Broadway production of Stephen Karam's The Humans featured Cassie Beck, 2016 Tony Award-winner Reed Birney, 2016 Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell, Lauren Klein, Arian Moayed and Sarah Steele. Tour casting will be announced shortly.

The angst, anguish and amity of the American middle class are first coaxed - then shoved - into the light in this uproarious, hopeful, and heart-breaking play that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving. Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate and give thanks at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the Blake clan's deepest fears and greatest follies are laid bare. Our modern age of anxiety is keenly observed, with humor and compassion, in this new American classic.

Also announced, Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang's new commission SOFT POWER, which was originally slated for the smaller Mark Taper Forum, will debut in the Ahmanson in May 2018. Tony-winning FUN HOME composer Jeanine Tesori has also signed onto the creative team for the production. Leigh Silverman will direct.

Inspired by the West's often ridiculously inauthentic portrayals of Asia, this hilariously provocative contemporary play slowly becomes a play with music set 150 years in the future. A beloved East-meets-West musical, China's 21st-century rise and a theatre company gala collide to make mayhem-and some beautiful music.

The American premiere of Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES launches the season in September, with Steve Martin & Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR arriving in October. SOMETHING ROTTEN! hits the stage in November and December. One production will be announced at a later date to complete the lineup.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

