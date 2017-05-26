THE GREAT COMET Wants You! The Season's Most Nominated Show Seeks Ensemble for Epic Tony Performance!

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

The season's most Tony-nominated show, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 is gearing up for Tony's night. In order to re-create the immersive vibe of this slice of Tolstoy for Radio City Music Hall, the production is currently seeking performers to fill out their ensemble for an epic Tony takeover.

See the show's official statement below and find out how you can join the cast of Great Comet on stage (and on the stairs and in the aisles) to turn one of New York's most historic venues in to a raucous Russian samovar!

"This is your chance to 'take the stage' with the cast of the 12 Time Tony-Nominated NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as we take over and transform Radio City Musical Hall into a lavish Russian Supper Club for Moscow's Brightest and Most Beautiful.

Seeking people of ALL ETHNICITIES & GENDERS to SELF-SUBMIT & be a part of the Tony Performance of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.

Seeking fresh faces & edgy looks. Piercings, Alternative Hair Colors, Tattoos encouraged! (You must be 18 years of age or older.) MUST BE AVAILABLE THE FOLLOWING DATES AND TIMES: June 8th - 9AM - 5PM June 9th - 9AM - 5PM June 11 - 8AM - 1PM and 6PM-end of Ceremony.

To Be Considered for this opportunity (and for more information) contact: Tonycomet2017@gmail.com (Please include a current photo of yourself in your email)"

THE GREAT COMET is a theatrical experience like no other. Dave Malloy's inspired adaptation of a 70-page slice of War and Peace puts audiences just inches away from Tolstoy's brash young lovers, as they light up Moscow in an epic tale of romance and passion.

Led by pop superstar, Josh Groban and Tony nominee Denee Benton, the cast of THE GREAT COMET includes Brittain Ashford* as 'Sonya,' Gelsey Bell* as 'Princess Mary,' Nicholas Belton as 'Bolkonsky/Andrey,' Nick Choksi* as 'Dolokhov,' Amber Gray* as 'Helene,' Grace McLean* as 'Marya D,' Paul Pinto* as 'Balaga,' Scott Stangland as 'Pierre' (standby), and Lucas Steele as 'Anatole.' The ensemble includes Sumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett*, Josh Canfield, Ken Clark*, Erica Dorfler, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan*, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson*, Billy Joe Kiessling*, Mary Spencer Knapp*, Reed Luplau, Brandt Martinez, Andrew Mayer*, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein*, Heath Saunders*, Ani Taj*, Cathryn Wake*, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.

