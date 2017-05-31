THE ANTIPODES, BAGHDADDY, INDECENT Among Qualifying Parity Productions for June

Theatre Production Company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for June - their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams include 50% women and transgender artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to hiring a minimum of 50% women and transgender playwrights, directors, and designers on each show they produce. In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to other shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We've become a unique and unprecedented resource for free promotional support for shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the New York theatre community and we are so very glad to help spread the word at this time of diminishing theatre coverage," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

June's Qualifying Productions are:

Acquittal

06/10/17 - 06/26/17

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Studio Theatre at Theatre Row

http://www.panasianrep.org/accquittal.shtml

Amy Surrat's FIRST AND LAST (show)

06/09/17 - 06/18/17

La MaMa

The Club

http://lamama.org/amy_surratt/

Animal

05/24/17 - 06/18/17

Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Stage 2

https://atlantictheater.org/playevents/animal/

The Antipodes

04/04/17 - 06/11/17 (extended)

Signature Theatre

The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre

http://www.signaturetheatre.org/shows-and-events/Productions/2016-2017/Res5-Three.aspx

Baghdaddy

04/06/17 - 06/25/17

St. Luke's Theater

http://baghdaddymusical.com/

Bella: An American Tall Tale

05/19/17 - 07/02/17

Playwrights Horizons

Mainstage Theater

https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/bella/

How to be Safe

The Dirty Blondes

The Kraine Theater

06/01/17 - 06/17/17

http://www.thedirtyblondes.org/

Indecent

04/04/17 - 09/10/17

Cort Theatre

http://indecentbroadway.com/

Iphigenia in Splott

05/09/17 - 06/04/17

Sherman Theatre

59E59 Theatres

http://www.59e59.org/moreinfo.php showid=283

Julius Caesar

06/21/17 - 07/08/17

Access Theater

https://www.caesarbeware.com/tickets

Lou

05/21/17 - 06/03/17

Theatre 4 The People

The Second Theater @ Paradise Factory

http://www.theatre4thepeople.com/

Mary V

06/01/17 - 06/18/17

Theater for the New City

https://maryvpress.wixsite.com/maryv

Ms. Julie, Asian Equities

05/18/17 - 06/03/17

Brave New World Repertory Theatre

Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance

http://bravenewworldrep.org/current-season/

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic

10/13/16 - 07/30/17

The Elektra Theatre

http://www.puffstheplay.com/#tickets

Remembering Evangeline

06/01/17 - 06/17/17

Concrete Temple Theatre

HERE

http://concretetempletheatre.com/new/sample-page/upcoming/

Sojourners & Her Portmanteau: A Two-Part Theatrical Event

04/22/17 - 06/11/17 (extended)

New York Theatre Workshop

https://www.nytw.org/show/sojourners-her-portmanteau/

Sweetee

05/21/17 - 06/18/17

Ford Foundation Studio Theatre

Pershing Square Signature Center

https://www.sweeteethemusical.com/

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 09/03/17

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - TBA

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

To be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory, each show must meet three criteria: 50% of the playwrights, directors, and designers working on the production must be women or transgender artists; shows must be full productions (design elements included) that run for at least two calendar weeks in a New York City venue; and there must be a minimum of six performances over the course of the two week period.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is one of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights, The Women and Transgender Artists Database and The Parity Store - a digital storefront that offers works of art, exclusive products, and professional services - many at a discount - to the industry and audiences. One out of every $10 the company makes from The Parity Store funds The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights.

