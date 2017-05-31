THE ANTIPODES, BAGHDADDY, INDECENT Among Qualifying Parity Productions for June
Theatre Production Company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for June - their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams include 50% women and transgender artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to hiring a minimum of 50% women and transgender playwrights, directors, and designers on each show they produce. In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to other shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We've become a unique and unprecedented resource for free promotional support for shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the New York theatre community and we are so very glad to help spread the word at this time of diminishing theatre coverage," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
To submit your production, go to www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html. To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, visit www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or the individual show website.
June's Qualifying Productions are:
Acquittal
06/10/17 - 06/26/17
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre
Studio Theatre at Theatre Row
http://www.panasianrep.org/accquittal.shtml
Amy Surrat's FIRST AND LAST (show)
06/09/17 - 06/18/17
La MaMa
The Club
http://lamama.org/amy_surratt/
Animal
05/24/17 - 06/18/17
Atlantic Stage 2
https://atlantictheater.org/playevents/animal/
The Antipodes
04/04/17 - 06/11/17 (extended)
The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre
http://www.signaturetheatre.org/shows-and-events/Productions/2016-2017/Res5-Three.aspx
Baghdaddy
04/06/17 - 06/25/17
St. Luke's Theater
Bella: An American Tall Tale
05/19/17 - 07/02/17
Mainstage Theater
https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/bella/
How to be Safe
The Dirty Blondes
The Kraine Theater
06/01/17 - 06/17/17
http://www.thedirtyblondes.org/
Indecent
04/04/17 - 09/10/17
Cort Theatre
Iphigenia in Splott
05/09/17 - 06/04/17
Sherman Theatre
59E59 Theatres
http://www.59e59.org/moreinfo.php showid=283
Julius Caesar
06/21/17 - 07/08/17
Access Theater
https://www.caesarbeware.com/tickets
Lou
05/21/17 - 06/03/17
Theatre 4 The People
The Second Theater @ Paradise Factory
http://www.theatre4thepeople.com/
Mary V
06/01/17 - 06/18/17
Theater for the New City
https://maryvpress.wixsite.com/maryv
Ms. Julie, Asian Equities
05/18/17 - 06/03/17
Brave New World Repertory Theatre
Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance
http://bravenewworldrep.org/current-season/
Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic
10/13/16 - 07/30/17
The Elektra Theatre
http://www.puffstheplay.com/#tickets
Remembering Evangeline
06/01/17 - 06/17/17
Concrete Temple Theatre
HERE
http://concretetempletheatre.com/new/sample-page/upcoming/
Sojourners & Her Portmanteau: A Two-Part Theatrical Event
04/22/17 - 06/11/17 (extended)
New York Theatre Workshop
https://www.nytw.org/show/sojourners-her-portmanteau/
Sweetee
05/21/17 - 06/18/17
Ford Foundation Studio Theatre
Pershing Square Signature Center
https://www.sweeteethemusical.com/
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 09/03/17
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
Waitress
04/24/16 - TBA
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
To be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory, each show must meet three criteria: 50% of the playwrights, directors, and designers working on the production must be women or transgender artists; shows must be full productions (design elements included) that run for at least two calendar weeks in a New York City venue; and there must be a minimum of six performances over the course of the two week period.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is one of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights, The Women and Transgender Artists Database and The Parity Store - a digital storefront that offers works of art, exclusive products, and professional services - many at a discount - to the industry and audiences. One out of every $10 the company makes from The Parity Store funds The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights.
Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg