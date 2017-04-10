STAGE TUBE: Watch as Lesli Margherita Takes On a Juice Cleanse in Her Royal Vlog!

Apr. 10, 2017  

Lesli Margherita, dubbed by fans as Queen Lesli, posted "The Cleanse," the first episode of her new blog series, The Royal Vlog. Check out the full video below!

An Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL , Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Randy Skinner's DAMES AT SEA. In September 2016, Lesli returned to the role she originated to close out the Broadway run of MATILDA. Lesli's critically acclaimed solo shows ALL HAIL THE QUEEN? and BROAD continue to play to crowds in NY, SF & LA.

