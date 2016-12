Jennifer Damiano has been working hard on a brand-new video project and has released the first installment of the endeavor this week. The video is the start of a series of covers that she'll be featuring on her new YouTube channel.

This first video is a cover of Paramore's 2010 hit "The Only Exception," featuring Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on the cello on a new arrangement by Benjamin Rauhala.

