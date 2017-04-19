Roundabout's IF I FORGET to Be Captured by BroadwayHD

It has just been announced that on April 26, Roundabout's acclaimed production of Steven Levenson's new play If I Forget will be captured on video by BroadwayHD, to be released on demand to BroadwayHD subscribers in Fall 2017 (date TBA).

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) will conclude the world-premiere production of If I Forget by Roundabout Underground alumni playwright Steven Levenson (The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Dear Evan Hansen), directed by Daniel Sullivan on Sunday, April 30.

The cast includes Larry Bryggman (Picnic), Maria Dizzia ("Orange is the New Black"), Tasha Lawrence (Good People), Jeremy Shamos (Noises Off), Seth Steinberg, Kate Walsh ("Grey's Anatomy"), Gary Wilmes (Irrational Man).

At the time of closing, If I Forget will have played 22 preview performances and 78 regular performances. Previews began Off-Broadway on Thursday, February 2, 2017 and opened officially on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

If I Forget is a sharply funny, unflinchingly honest new play about the stories we choose to believe, the compromises we can't avoid and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict.

In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father's 75th birthday. Each deeply invested in their own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent.

As destructive secrets and long-held resentments bubble to the surface, the three negotiate- with biting humor and razor-sharp insight-how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. If I Forget tells a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself.

Roundabout is pleased to welcome back playwright, Steven Levenson, on the heels of his success with Dear Evan Hansen. Following his acclaimed production of The Language of Trees in 2008 at Roundabout Underground, Roundabout commissioned Steven to write The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin that premiered at the Laura Pels Theatre in 2013.

Roundabout welcomes Daniel Sullivan back to the Laura Pels, where he last helmed the theater's inaugural, and award winning, production of Intimate Apparel. Jeremy Shamos returns following his critically acclaimed performances in last season's revival of Noises Off and 2013's Dinner with Friends. Larry Bryggman also returns following his performances in Picnic, Twelve Angry Men and Harvey at Roundabout.

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) and Dan Moses Schreier (Original Music & Sound Design).

Tickets for If I Forget are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, and in person at any Roundabout box office: The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street); American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). All single tickets are $89.

If I Forget is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Roundabout's work with new and emerging playwrights and directors, as well as development of new work, is made possible by Katheryn Patterson and Tom Kempner. We gratefully acknowledge the Roundabout Leaders for New Works: Alec Baldwin, Linda L. D'Onofrio, Peggy and Mark Ellis, Jodi and Dan Glucksman, Sylvia Golden, Hess Foundation, Inc., Judith and Douglas Krupp, K. Myers, Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, Laura S. Rodgers, Seedlings Foundation, Lauren and Danny Stein, Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Dr. Leonard Tow, Yolanda R. Turocy, Lori Uddenberg, and Xerox Foundation.

The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre opened in March 2004 with an acclaimed premiere of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel starring Viola Davis, directed by Dan Sullivan. In the ten years since that landmark production, the center has expanded beyond the Laura Pels Theatre to include the Black Box Theatre and now a new education center.

The Steinberg Center continues to reflect Roundabout's commitment to produce new works by established and emerging writers as well as revivals of classic plays. This state-of-the-art off-Broadway theatre and education complex is made possible by a major gift from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. The Trust was created in 1986 by Harold Steinberg to promote and advance American Theatre as a vital part of our culture by supporting playwrights, encouraging the development and production of new work, and providing financial assistance to not-for-profit theatre companies across the country.

Since its inception, the Trust has awarded over $70 million to more than 125 theatre organizations. Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences.

A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences. Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission.

