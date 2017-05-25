Readers Respond to Glenn Close's Stopping SUNSET BOULEVARD

SUNSET BOULEVARD leading lady Glenn Close continues to make headlines and waves across social media this week, following her apology for being too ill to perform on Mother's Day via an open letter the entire Broadway community has dubbed "classy."

Earlier today it was reported that Close stopped yesterday's matinee performance of the show when an audience member began taking photos. "We can have a show or we can have a photo shoot..." she said.

BroadwayWorld readers couldn't help but weigh in on this via our Facebook page... Check out some of our selected comments and feel free to join in the conversation here.

Rosemary Johnson comments "Really it should go without saying but it seems like people are clueless!!! I for one will be the first to say when you see me I always have my phone in my hand but when I am at the movie theatre or the theatre to see a show I will put my phone away! I like to enjoy myself!"

Craig McDowall comments "I'm glad more and more performers are doing this. As a performer myself, I find it very distracting and disrespectful seeing flashes in the audience. Although you get trained to try and ignore them, to see them repetitively becomes exceedingly difficult to block out. Bravo Glenn, Bravo."

Yavanna Horbal comments "If you want to waste your own time/money go ahead. But I think the worst thing is that you are disrupting other people who paid. Be respectful of the fact that you just "hurt" the show for me by causing a person to break character. That breaks the magic that is immersing yourself in what is going on on that stage - which is what I live for when I go to the theatre!!"

Florian Lanzrath comments "I love Glenn for this! I really don't understand why you have to take pictures in a theatre, it's disrespectful to anyone. You can meet the cast afterwards at the stage door, thank them for the great performance and ask for a picture. So annoying some people can't even stick to the most simple rules."

Lauren Faerber comments " you escape from the real world for an hour or two, and during intermission you can be on your phone! The announcement before each performance in each theater clearly states: "the use of photo taking is strictly not allowed!" If you can't handle not being on your phone for that long, then don't go to to the theater"

Sheryl Dajko comments "What I can't fathom is someone paying hundreds of dollars for a ticket to a Broadway show, then spending the performance playing on their smartphone..."

Three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close stars in the Broadway return of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Close made her West End debut in bravura sold-out limited engagement at the English National Opera (ENO) in April 2016, winning an Evening Standard Award for her iconic portrayal of Norma Desmond.





