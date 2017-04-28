Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of the World Premiere of CLUE ON STAGE

Appropriately set in the historic Parry Mansion of New Hope, the highly-acclaimed cast of "Clue On Stage", directed by Hunter Foster, descended from the central stairway with their weapons in their hands to meet guests on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. It was a preview to the opening of the World Premiere of "Clue On Stage" taking place at Bucks County Playhouse from May 2 through May 20, 2017. The cast is loving every minute of preparing for this hysterical play - a comedy, mystery with a musical backdrop by composer Michael Holland. In Parry Mansion, the home of the New Hope Historical Society, they went from the "dining room" to "the lounge" and then gathered in "the kitchen" playing (what else?) the game of CLUE.

The cast features two-time Emmy winner and Golden Globe Award winner Sally Struthers as Mrs. Peacock; Tony and Outer Critics Circle Best Actress nominee Erin Dilly as Mrs. White; Kevin Carolan (Broadway's "Newsies") is Colonel Mustard; Brian J. Carter is Mr. Green; Clifton Duncan is Professor Plum; Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway's "Lysistrata Jones"; "Hairspray") is Miss Scarlet; Carson Elrod (Broadway's "Peter and the Starcatcher") is Wadsworth and Claire Simba is Yvette. The cast also includes Cassandra Dupler and William Youmans (Broadway's "Wicked," "Bright Star" and "Billy Elliot") playing Mr. Boddy and multiple roles.

About "Clue On Stage":

On a dark and stormy night, six unique guests, plus a butler and a maid, assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it is clear that no one is safe! Soon the guests are racing to find the killer and keep the body count from stacking up. "Clue" is the comedy whodunit that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.

"Clue On Stage" is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Eric Price and Hunter Foster. Based on the Paramount Picture and the Hasbro board game, "Clue" is being produced at Bucks County Playhouse by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Michael Barra, and Aged in Wood Productions.

Musical staging is by Jen Cody, who is also Associate Director. Anna Louizos is Scenic Designer with lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and costume design by Nicole V. Moody. Bart Fasbender serves as Sound Designer. Jane Pole is Production Stage Manager.

Performance schedule:

Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 pm (except May 3) and 7:30 pm (except May 10), Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. (except May 4) and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (except May 6), and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The opening night performance on May 6 will be at 7:30 p.m. There are added performances on Sunday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 pm. The Playhouse will hold a special LGBT Night performance with a post-show talkback on Tuesday, May 9 and a Ladies' Night performance on Thursday, May 18.

Ticket Information:

Tickets range from $40 - $75. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Subscriptions to the full 2017 Season are still available. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.



