Photo Flash: Lily Tomlin Visits Broadway's ANASTASIA

ANASTASIA is among the latest to hit Broadway, starting previews just this week on March 23; however, the show is already drawing in familiar faces. On Friday night, the company was visited by GRACE AND FRANKIE star Lily Tomlin who got the A-List treatment with a trip backstage to visit with the cast and composers Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty. Check out the photos below!

Starring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil, ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, original score by Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

