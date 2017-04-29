Photo Flash: First Look at Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield & More in ANGELS IN AMERICA

Apr. 29, 2017  

The cast of the National Theatre's 2017 revival of Tony Kushner's landmark work Angels in America includes Stuart Angell, Mark Arnold, Arun Blair-Mangat, Susan Brown, Laura Caldow, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Kate Harper, John Hastings, Claire Lambert, Nathan Lane, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Becky Namgauds, Mateo Oxley, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Russell Tovey, Paksie Vernon, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins.

The production is directed by Olivier and Tony award-winner Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse, Husbands & Sons).

Angels in America is designed by Ian MacNeil, with costume by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Paule Constable, choreography and movement by Robby Graham, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Ian Dickinson, puppetry designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, puppetry director and movement Finn Caldwell, illusions by Chris Fisher, aerial direction by Gwen Hales and fight director Kate Waters.

Although sold out, there are still three ways to see Angels in America:

  • The Angels Ballot presented by Delta

Ballot Three is now open. Enter for the chance to buy hundreds of £20 tickets across the run. Click here for more information:

https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/angels-ballot-presented-by-delta

  • Day Seats

On the day of performance, a number of £15/£18 seats will be available to purchase in person at the ground floor box office from 9.30am, limited to two per customer. Day Seats for two-show days are £30/£33 and are available as a combined ticket to attend both Part One and Part Two that day.

  • NT Live

Angels in America will be broadcast by NT Live from the Lyttelton Theatre to cinemas around the UK and internationally.Part One: Millennium Approaches will be broadcast live to cinemas on 20 July. Part Two: Perestroika will be broadcast live to cinemas on 27 July.

Photos by Helen Maybanks

Photo Flash: First Look at Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield & More in ANGELS IN AMERICA
Andrew Garfield (Prior), James McArdle(Louis), Russell Tovey (Prior 1) and Nathan Lane (Prior 2)
Nathan Lane (Roy M Cohn)
Amanda Lawrence (A Homeless Woman) and Susan Brown (Hannah)
Denise Gough (Harper) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Mr Lies)
Denise Gough (Harper)
Andrew Garfield (Prior) and Amanda Lawrence (Emily)
James McArdle (Louis) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Belize)
Susan Brown (Hannah Pitt)
Amanda Lawrence (Sister Ella Chapter)
Nathan Lane (Roy M Cohn) and Russell Tovey (Joseph Pitt)
Russell Tovey(Joseph), Nathan Lane(Roy M Cohn) and Denise Gough(Martin Heller)
Russell Tovey (Joseph Pitt)
Andrew Garfield (Prior)
Andrew Garfield (Prior) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Belize)
James McArdle (Louis) and Andrew Garfield (Prior)
Nathan Lane (Roy M Cohn)
Denise Gough (Harper) and Russell Tovey (Joseph)
James McArdle (Louis) and Andrew Garfield (Prior)
James McArdle (Louis) and Andrew Garfield (Prior)
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Mr Lies) and Denise Gough (Harper Pitt)

