Photo Flash: FULLER HOUSE's Juan Pablo Di Pace Makes Feinstein's/54 Below Debut

Juan Pablo Di Pace -- perhaps best known for his role as Fernando in the NETFLIX original series "Fuller House" - just made his Feinstein's/54 Below debut on February 21 & 22 in "An Evening with Juan Pablo Di Pace." The internationally-acclaimed one-man show, which he wrote and produced, traces Di Pace's rise to stardom through songs, stories and humor. Di Pace was accompanied by music director Charlie Alterman. BroadwayWorld has photos of him onstage below!

Di Pace is versatility rolled into one. He also played the iconic role of Jesus on NBC-TV's "A.D. The Bible Continues," for which he received a 2016 Movieguide award for "Most Inspiring Performance." The 13- episode miniseries was a follow-up to NBC's highly-rated miniseries, "The Bible." His other television credits include "Dallas," a major recurring role on NBC's "Camp," guest star roles on TBS's "Angie Tribecca," FOX's "Rosewood," several appearances on BBC and regular roles in several Spanish TV series.

Di Pace made his film debut in "Survival Island," opposite Billy Zane. He is prominently featured in the musical film, "Mamma Mia!" alongside Meryl Streep and performed in the Italian comedy, "Tutti Intorno a Linda."

In addition to being a television and film actor and director, the Argentine-born Di Pace has an extensive musical theatre background. He began his career in the London production of Chicago. In Italy, he played the role of "Danny Zuko" in Grease, which he also directed. For two years, he was "Tony Manero" in a Spanish production of Saturday Night Fever in Madrid, which won him critical acclaim from the European press. He starred in the original Spanish production of Más de 100 Mentiras. Di Pace also performed his one-man show in Spain with runs extended at four venues.

Fluent in English, Spanish and Italian, Di Pace has been featured in three original cast albums, "Mamma Mia, The Movie Soundtrack," "Saturday Night Fever" and "Mas de 100 Mentiras." He also recorded "Act One" (Primer Acto) with songs from his one-man show.

