Photo Flash: ANASTASIA Gets Caffeinated, THE DREYFUS AFFAIR Reps the Romantic Century, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week ANASTASIA stopped for a coffee on the way in to ensure survival of a two show day, and SIP founder Max von Essen gave quite the smile in uniform. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



The Dreyfus Affair (Regional): @maxizpad Our first show together!!!! #SIP #TheDreyfusAffair #BAM #ensemblefortheromanticcentury

The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Regional): @matt__wiles Today's #SIP backstage at Drood! #twoshowday

West Side Story (Regional): @McCoyRigbyEnt 1st show going GREAT! Go watch @McCoyRigbyEnt's IG stories for more updates. Live stream b4 2nd show on Facebook page #WestSideStory #SIP

Footloose (Regional): @suttonstuart4 shenanigans in the dressing room #SIP #cutfootloose

Anastasia (Broadway): @broadway.bounceWhat's up, Broadway Bounce! It's

The Dreyfus Affair (Regional): @tim_mcdevitt #SIP with these fools from @bam_brooklyn #thedreyfusaffair #brooklynacademyofmusic #offbroadway #theatre #opera

The Jungle Book (Regional): centerstagepac#SIP ðŸŽ­âœ¨ðŸ'•#saturdayintermissionpic #cspreformingarts #centerstage #junglebook #chrildrenstheatre

