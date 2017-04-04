Photo Coverage: Point Foundation Honors Uzo Aduba, Dustin Lance Black and Thomas Roberts

Just last night, the Point Honors gala recognized individuals who have demonstrated leadership and courage and stand as role models for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer young people.

Uzo Aduba received the Point Courage Award, which recognizes those who have advocated for the future of the LGBTQ community and believe investing in today's potential will produce a brighter tomorrow. Dustin Lance Black received the Point Leadership Award, which honors an individual who has achieved prominence in his or her professional career and unequivocally supports the LGBTQ community. Thomas Roberts was honored with the Point Impact Award, which is presented to an individual making a significant impact on improving the LGBTQ community.

Point Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit, has presented awards in recent years to Lena Dunham, Neal Baer, Jonathan Groff and Jeffrey Tambor.

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential - despite the obstacles often put before them - to make a significant impact on society. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development, and community service training.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi



Jorge Valencia and Uzo Aduba