Photo Coverage: Point Foundation Honors Uzo Aduba, Dustin Lance Black and Thomas Roberts

Apr. 4, 2017  

Just last night, the Point Honors gala recognized individuals who have demonstrated leadership and courage and stand as role models for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer young people.

Uzo Aduba received the Point Courage Award, which recognizes those who have advocated for the future of the LGBTQ community and believe investing in today's potential will produce a brighter tomorrow. Dustin Lance Black received the Point Leadership Award, which honors an individual who has achieved prominence in his or her professional career and unequivocally supports the LGBTQ community. Thomas Roberts was honored with the Point Impact Award, which is presented to an individual making a significant impact on improving the LGBTQ community.

Point Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit, has presented awards in recent years to Lena Dunham, Neal Baer, Jonathan Groff and Jeffrey Tambor.

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential - despite the obstacles often put before them - to make a significant impact on society. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development, and community service training.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Jorge Valencia and Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba
Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman
Gideon Glick
Gideon Glick and Jorge Valencia
Thomas Roberts
Thomas Roberts and Patrick Abner
Jorge Valencia and Thomas Roberts
Javier Munoz and Ariana DeBose
Javier Munoz, Ariana DeBose and Jorge Valencia
Ian Daniel
Nico Tortorella
Jorge Valencia and Nico Tortorella
Bob the Drag Queen
Matt Doyle
Emma Willmann and Jorge Valencia
Emma Willmann and guests
Valerie Smaldone
Jorge Valencia and Valerie Smaldone
Richard Socarides, Jorge Valencia and Charles Socarides
Emily Skeggs
Emily Skeggs and Adrian Aiello
Jorge Valencia and Emily Skeggs
Denis O'Hare
Denis O'Hare and Jorge Valencia
Don Lemon
Claudia Caine, Jorge Valencia and Jim Cummings


