Photo Coverage: PRESENT LAUGHTER's Kate Burton Joins the Fabled Walls of Sardi's!

Just yesterday, Present Laughter's Kate Burton joined the fabled walls of Sardi's... or at least her new portrait did. BroadwayWorld was on hand as Burton and the cast of Present Laughter celebrated the big day!

Kate Burton is a veteran of stage & screen, having received three Tony Award nominations for her work on Broadway and three Emmy Award nominations for her memorable television appearances as Ellis Grey on Grey's Anatomy and as Vice President Sally Langston on Scandal. Burton made her Broadway debut as Daphne in the 1982 revival of Noel Coward's Present Laughter starring George C. Scott, and for her work as Liz Essedine in the 2017 revival opposite Kevin Kline, she recently received a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance.

Present Laughter first premiered on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre in 1946, following an immensely successful wartime tour starring Coward himself. One of his most produced and beloved works, Present Laughter has come to define Coward's singular comedic voice for generations of theatergoers. In addition to Coward, some of the world's most accomplished stage actors, including the likes of Albert Finney, Peter O'Toole, and Ian McKellen, have played the lead role.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

