Photo Coverage: A Toast to the Artist - An Evening with Mary-Mitchell Campbell & Friends

Feb. 7, 2017  

Mary-Mitchell Campbell is an accomplished musical director, orchestrator, teacher, and philanthropist. Most recent credits include orchestrations for Sweet Charity starring Sutton Foster and musical direction for Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway. Additional Musical Director and Orchestrator credits include: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Company (Drama Desk Award win for Orchestrations), Allegro (Drama Desk Award nomination for Orchestrations), The Addams Family, Carrie, Sweeney Todd, Road Show, Next to Normal.

For Transport Group, Mary-Mitchell was Musical Director for First Lady Suite and Orchestrator for Hello Again (for which she received a Drama Desk Award nomination).

The evening featured performances from multiple-time Tony, Emmy, and Drama Desk Award nominees Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff, Titus Burgess, Debra Monk, Sierra Boggess and her sister, Summer Boggess, and Raul Esparza.

Take a look at photos from the gala below!

Photo credit: Walter McBride


